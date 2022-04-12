Bluestone: 100 jobs for staycation lodges move closer
Work has started on a £23m eco lodge development in west Wales, which is expected to create 100 jobs.
The development at Bluestone National Park Resort will include 80 new luxury lodges at its site near Narberth, Pembrokeshire.
The company said 250 jobs will be created during construction, with 100 permanent operational jobs expected when the work is completed.
The first lodges are due to open in summer 2023.
"This is another significant milestone for Bluestone, creating even more opportunities for visitors coming to Pembrokeshire," said Liz Weedon, head of projects at Bluestone.
"Not only will they enjoy high quality accommodation, but lodges that will have been constructed as sustainably as possible."
According to the company, timber and other sustainable materials have been used in the design and construction of the lodges which will be heated by a sustainable source.