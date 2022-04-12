WWE: Cardiff hosts first UK stadium event in 30 years
- Published
The first WWE stadium event in the UK for 30 years will be held in Cardiff.
It will take place on Saturday, 3 September at the Principality Stadium featuring some of the world's biggest wrestling stars.
The event could include WWE Champion Roman Reigns, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Charlotte Flair and Finn Balor.
Organisers said the yet-to-be-named event will be on a par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.
Fans can register their interest for tickets ahead of sales starting.
"Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world," said John Porco, WWE senior vice president of live events.
"The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992."
Mark Williams, Principality Stadium Manager said the event would: "offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the stadium and bring great benefit to the wider city of Cardiff".