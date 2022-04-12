Russell Marsh jailed for estranged wife Jade Marsh's murder
A man who murdered his estranged wife a week after she left him has been jailed for at least 25 years.
Jade Marsh, also know as Jade Ward, was stabbed and strangled by Russell Marsh in Shotton, Flintshire, in August 2021.
Their four children slept throughout the attack and her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom.
Marsh, 29, admitted manslaughter but was convicted of murder at Mold Crown Court and was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 25 years.
Judge Rhys Rowlands said it was "a savage and merciless attack".
He said Marsh had been "consumed with self-pity and jealously" when he went to Ms Marsh's home and carried out a "prolonged and cruel" attack while the couple's four children slept nearby.
Marsh had been "controlling and possessive", he said, and had told friends that if he could not have Jade then nobody could.
"Tragically, it transpired to be the truth," said judge Rowlands.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, Ms Marsh's brother Kyle Robinson described her as "kind, beautiful, funny, caring".
"Jade always saw the good in people but sadly her good heart and ability to forgive led to her death," he said.
Addressing her murderer, his statement added: "He's given her sons... the burden of having to carry around this crime for the rest of their lives."
Judge Rowlands said the way Ms Marsh's family had dealt with the experience had been "remarkable".
Someone shouted "rot in hell" as Marsh was led to the cells. He showed no emotion as his sentence was handed down.
Following the sentencing, Jade's family described her and "kind and caring" and "the sunshine in our lives, the glue that held us all together".
"She was also a devoted mum who would do anything for her children, a much-loved friend, daughter, sister, auntie, niece and granddaughter."
They also thank Ms Marsh's friend and colleagues for their support, as well as the police officers who help secure Marsh's conviction.
North Wales Police's Det Insp Myfanwy Kirkwood said she hoped the outcome would bring a small sense of peace to Jade's family.
"They have shown immense strength and courage throughout," she added.
The court heard earlier that Marsh would phone Ms Marsh constantly and would insult her in front of others.
Marsh claimed he had gone to Ms Marsh's house hours before her death, but said she had picked up a knife, cutting and injuring herself.
Ms Marsh had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed to the face and body before being strangled. She died of asphyxiation.
The attack happened after Marsh "fabricated" an excuse to leave his night job early on 26 August, and drove to the house in Chevrons Road, Shotton, where he attacked her - one week after she ended their relationship.
Her body was found on the bed, covered with a pile of clothes and a blanket.
The bedroom door had been secured with a dressing gown cord.
Marsh drove their children to his parents' house in nearby Saughall, Cheshire, and handed himself into police later that day, telling officers he had done "something bad" to his wife.