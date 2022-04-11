Breastfeeding: Breast milk bank opens in Swansea hospital
By Charanpreet Khaira
BBC News
- Published
A breast milk bank has been set up in Wales to help sick and premature babies whose mums cannot produce enough themselves.
Until now Wales' hospitals relied on deliveries from Chester and Birmingham.
Women with milk to spare will be able to donate at the new hub at Swansea's Singleton Hospital.
The bank is the result of a collaboration between Swansea University, Swansea Bay health board and the Human Milk Foundation.
When Sarah Cude's son Jacob was born eight weeks premature, she struggled to produce enough milk.
The 32-year-old, from Swansea, said: "He was rushed to be looked after straight away before I was even able to hold him.
"Because he was taken away, obviously it's harder to establish your own breastmilk supply when your baby's not with you."
Jacob had to rely on donor milk which had been delivered from England, but Ms Cude believed it helped his development.
She said: "It took a big weight off my shoulders, because I didn't have the pressure of 'my baby's not getting enough milk, he's not going to grow'."
Consultant neonatologist Geraint Morris said premature babies were prone to illnesses babies born at full-term are not.
Some are life-threatening and breast milk can help them overcome such illnesses.
Through donor milk, Mr Morris said the incidence of these life-threatening illnesses was reducing and baby survival rates improving.
The hub will also allow local women to donate their milk - many of whom have not been able to do so previously because of the logistical challenges of transporting their milk to banks in England.
Kirsty Bakerally, from Cardiff, produces more milk than her five-month-old Chloe can consume and felt it was her responsibility to give it to somebody who needed it.
To donate, she was screened and had her blood tested for infections.
For two months, she has been freezing her excess milk in bottles.
It's then collected by Blood Bikes Wales volunteers to be processed, labelled and sent for heat treatment to make it safe.
It's then taken to Singleton Hospital, where it is stored before being delivered to neonatal intensive care units when needed.
Ms Bakerally said if her baby needed milk, she would be happy there were mothers helping.
Baby Jacob is thriving thanks to the milk he received in his early weeks.
Now that Ms Cude's own milk supply is established, she intends to donate to Swansea's milk bank.
"To donate back is just the icing on the cake. It's coming full circle really," she added.