Ukraine war sparks Welsh steam railways coal shortage
A shortage of coal is worrying vintage steam railway operators as they welcome visitors over the Easter holidays.
When coal supplies are low in the UK, they can usually turn to Russian coal but it is not available following the war in Ukraine.
The UK has committed to ending all imports of Russian coal and oil.
The manager at Ffestiniog and Welsh Mountain Railway said he was concerned about supplies in the summer, with only enough coal to last until May.
Paul Lewin said: "We're perfectly fine for the Easter holidays and well into the summer.
"We are being careful with our fuel to make sure we can eke it out as long as possible."
Ffestiniog and Welsh Mountain Railway runs trains run from Porthmadog to Blaenau Ffestiniog and from Caernarfon to Porthmadog.
It is one of a dozen heritage railways in Wales.
Ffos-y-fran coal mine near Merthyr Tydfil was supplying the railway with coal but Mr Lewin said a piece of machinery broke in January which has affected supplies, and the mine was due to close this year.
It has started to test a new way of operating steam trains, using oilseed rape oil instead of coal.
"We've got some old, small locos from quarries, from the Welsh slate industry, and they provide the ideal test bed. They're quite small and we can make them work quite hard," Mr Lewin said.
"We're not the world's experts in combustion but we are quickly having to become so in order to find a way through to the future."
Alex Hinshelwood, operations manager of the Blaenavon Heritage Railway in Torfaen, is also concerned about supplies.
He decided to buy a year's worth of supplies to make sure trains can keep running, but even then prices had risen from £220 a tonne to £270 in just a few months.
Such a large outlay in one go is also difficult for the small, volunteer-run railway.
"It is a worry but we're hoping a little railway like this, which burns about 180 tonnes of coal a year - a tiny amount compares to other railways - will be all right," he said.
"Twenty-eight tonnes normally lasts us three or four months but the bigger railways are really starting to find it difficult because they haven't got the room to store a year's worth."
Steve Oates, chief executive of the Heritage Railway Association, told the Guardian that the situation was "very serious".
"Our coal stocks are running out fast and the search is on to find alternative sources from overseas," he said.