Wrexham FC: Ryan Reynolds to help ex-player see Wembley game
Wrexham FC's celebrity owners have pledged to help a 72-year-old club legend watch their Wembley game.
Former captain Gareth Davies, 72, who made 612 league and cup appearances, has dementia and lives in a care home.
Fans set up a campaign to help his family get him to the Buildbase FA Trophy Final against Bromley in May.
But Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted to say that he and co-owner Rob McElhenney would "make sure Gareth makes it to Wembley in comfort".
Reynolds said the retired footballer had "showed up" for the club in the past "and we'll show up for him".
"We are pretty overwhelmed," said son-in-law Chris Braisdell.
"His battle with dementia is hard, but he always remembers the good old days."
Mr Braisdell said neither he nor wife, Kate, knew in advance that a campaign had been launched to help her father get to watch the match at the ground in London.
He said they were "flabbergasted" at Reynolds' response as well as the support from other supporters.
"We didn't expect quite a reaction from the fans," he said.
He said the grandfather-of-two had committed his career to Wrexham so he believed the appeal showed people saw it as an "opportunity to thank him for what he has done for the club".
"It takes more of the burden off us, like looking after his care."
Wrexham Supporters' Trust previously said Mr Davies was "our most successful skipper", who led the club to the Third Division championship in 1978, and was part of their promotion winning side of 1969-70.
It said he also captained the club to the quarter finals of the FA Cup in 1974 and 1978; the quarter-finals of the European Cup-Winners' Cup in 1976; the quarter-finals of the Football League Cup in 1978; and was capped three times for Wales.