Llandudno: Woman trapped in toilet had to pay to get out
A public toilet has been closed for repairs after a user became stuck inside and had to pay to get out.
Lucy Wishart paid 30p to use the loo in the holiday resort of Llandudno in Conwy county and then became trapped.
She had to phone her husband, Ian, who was nearby, to ask him to insert another 30p to open the door, after following advice on the inside of the convenience which read "do not panic".
Conwy council said the manufacturer had been asked to fix the lock.
"Imagine an elderly person getting locked in or a tourist travelling alone," said Ms Wishart who was visiting from Preston, Lancashire, for a family holiday.
"This is really unacceptable," she said, after highlighting her concern in a Facebook post.
She shared a photograph of a notice on the toilet next to the Great Orme Visitor Centre, advising how to get out if users became locked in.
People are told to "reassure the individual that everything is OK", and then ask them to press the unlock button.
It goes on to say that they may have to wait 15 minutes and insert another 30p for the door to release.
Ms Wishart said her husband and four-year-old son, Oliver, were in a nearby play area when she called for help and they had to go to a café for change.
"We reported it in the café and they said the council has been told many times," said Ms Wishart.
"Consequently, subsequent visitors had to lodge the door ajar with a rock whilst someone else stood outside."
Conwy council said: "We have closed the toilet temporarily while the manufacturer inspects and fixes the lock and we make other repairs. "