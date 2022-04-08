Extreme winds in Machynlleth confirmed as tornado
- Published
Weather investigators Torro have confirmed extreme weather that damaged trees and a farmhouse was a tornado.
The wind damaged dozens of trees when it struck the property, in the Gwynedd village of Pennal, near Machynlleth.
Some of those broken by the wind were believed to have been hundreds of years old. Slates and guttering were also torn from the house.
The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a T3 tornado was responsible. The strongest is a T10.
Branches had been thrust from the trees with such force they had become embedded in the ground.
Site investigator John Mason visited the scene after the extreme weather struck on Wednesday morning.
Mr Mason said: "If a car had gone through it, it would probably have been damaged severely.
"If it was a high-walled van it could have been rolled over."
The farm's Deilwen Breese had said previously more than £100,000 of damage had been caused by the event.
"The wind had even lifted up lambs in the sheds," she said.
A T3 tornado is defined on Torro's website as "strong" and one that reaches speeds between 93 and 114 mph.
It says bigger trees can be uprooted, heavier debris can become airborne and garden walls blown over.
Eyewitnesses have seen buildings shaking, said the site.
"A T10 is like the ones you get in the States, but a T3 is still strong," Mr Mason said.
He added that if any walkers had been passing through when Wednesday's tornado struck they would have been "caught up in a lot of debris going around in a circle".
"Your chances would not be good," he said.
"You might be able to find shelter by getting behind a tree, but what if that comes crashing down?"
There were a few tornados in Wales each year, Mr Mason said.