Lampeter: Dog-bite death investigation closed - police
The death of a man bitten by dogs is no longer being investigated, police have said.
William Jones, 68, was found with "dog inflicted" injuries at a home in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 10 January.
At the time, Dyfed-Powys Police said Mr Jones had died as a result of his injuries.
A woman arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control was later released while the police carried out their investigation.
Confirming that their part in the case is over, a police spokesperson said: "Following extensive inquiries by officers, the investigation is no longer ongoing.
"We have been in liaison with all the parties involved to advise them of this.
"This was a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with William and his family."
A preliminary post-mortem examination suggested "all injuries... were dog inflicted and resulted in his death".
Police confirmed the dogs, which did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, were sedated and "removed safely from the scene".
The police spokesperson added that Mr Jones' family had asked for privacy as they continue to grieve his death.