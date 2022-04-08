Swansea riot: Six more plead guilty to Mayhill disorder
- Published
A further six people have pleaded guilty to rioting in Swansea last year.
In total, 27 people have been charged in connection with the disorder on Waun Wen Road, Mayhill, in May 2021.
The five men and one woman admitted their part at Swansea Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date.
Lewis James, 20, from the Maritime Quarter and Connor Beddows, 22, from Townhill, also appeared but pleaded not guilty and have been bailed pending trail.
The six that pleaded guilty include Joshua Cullen, 31, from Mayhill, Niamh Cullen, 18, from Waunarlwydd, Christopher Munslow, 22, from Townhill, Keiron Argent, 18, from Townhill, Keiran Smith, 19, from Mayhill and Mitchell Meredith, 19, from Port Tennant.
Mitchell also pleaded guilty to a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
Three teenagers have already been sentenced in relation to the disorder.
Eight men have pleaded guilty to rioting and another three teenagers admitted their involvement on Thursday.