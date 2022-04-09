Paramedics hurt in motorcycle training crash at Pentrefoelas
- Published
Two paramedics riding motorcycles as part of a training course have been hurt in a four-vehicle crash.
One of the injured riders, from London Ambulance Service's motorcycle response unit, remains in a serious condition.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on Thursday, shortly before 14:30 BST, on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy county.
The two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries while three other individuals had minor injuries.
Police said the crash involved a van, a pick-up truck and two motorcycles being ridden by the paramedics.
It led to the closure of the A5 between Pentrefoelas and Betws y Coed.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it sent three ambulances to the scene "where crews were supported by two helicopters from the Wales Air Ambulance and a duty operations manager".
"Two patients were taken by air to the Royal Stoke University Hospital and one patient was taken by road to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor."
The second paramedic hurt in the crash has since been discharged from the hospital.
The Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Daniel Elkeles, said: "I would like to thank the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance for the support they provided to our colleagues, as well as the North Wales Police."