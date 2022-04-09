Paramedics hurt in motorcycle training crash at Pentrefoelas
- Published
Two paramedics riding motorcycles as part of a training course have been hurt in a four-vehicle crash.
One of the injured riders, from London Ambulance Service's motorcycle response unit, remains in a serious condition.
North Wales Police said the crash happened on Thursday, shortly before 14:30 BST, on the A5 at Pentrefoelas, Conwy county.
The two motorcyclists suffered serious injuries while three other individuals had minor injuries.
The second paramedic has since been discharged from hospital.
The Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, Daniel Elkeles, said: "I would like to thank the Welsh Ambulance Service and Wales Air Ambulance for the support they provided to our colleagues, as well as the North Wales Police."