Bangor: Tributes to man killed in off-road motorbike crash
A man killed in a motorbike crash has been named by police.
Jordan Lee Freeman, 21, from the Bangor area, died at the scene of the off-road motorbike crash in Garth Road, in the city, on Friday.
The crash happened just before 11:00 BST outside the Boatyard Inn.
His family said they were "absolutely devastated" by the loss of Jordan, calling him a "loving son, grandson, brother and friend who will be sorely missed".
North Wales Police is appealing for information in relation to the incident.
Sgt Emlyn Hughes said investigators were encouraging anyone "who saw off-road motorcycles being ridden in the Beach Road/Garth Road area yesterday morning to make contact with us".
Mr Freeman's family said in a statement: "He was a fun-loving, kind-hearted, happy-go-lucky character who adored his family.
"He loved bikes, motorbikes and fast cars and enjoyed spending time in the garage, pottering about with different cars.
"He was a little loveable rogue!
"We are absolutely devastated by the sudden, tragic loss of our Jordan."