Aberystwyth: Racist attack on Mo Pleasure in Welsh town
- Published
A leading American musician has been targeted in a racist attack in a Welsh seaside town.
Morris Pleasure, known as Mo, was slapped on the back of the head and subjected to racist slurs as he entered a nightclub in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.
The former member of the band Earth, Wind and Fire left Pier Pressure five minutes after the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating an alleged racially aggravated assault.
The composer, singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist lives in Aberystwyth with his partner Kedma Macias.
His Instagram lists some of the other major musical acts he has played with, including Ray Charles, Michael Jackson, Bette Midler, Christina Aguilera, Janet Jackson, and Roberta Flack.
She said he was out with her sisters, and they went to Pier Pressure nightclub, on the Royal Pier, at approximately 01:30 BST on Sunday, 3 April.
"Mo was walking into the club, as he was walking in he was slapped on the back of the head, and when he turned around he was just called everything - all the racist things you can imagine," she said.
'Upset and just exhausted'
The man swore at Mr Pleasure, and referred to the colour of his skin.
"As a black man from America, he's experienced racism all the time - he's 59, from living in the south he's grown up with that, but never experienced anything like this in Aberystwyth.
"He's upset by this and just exhausted by it, it's just draining and so negative - they had had a great night," she said.
Ms Macias said he thinks it was a 35-year-old man, quite tall with dark curly hair but they have not been able to get any information or a picture from the CCTV.
She added that he was not badly hurt, but after Black Lives Matter, it felt like "we have got nowhere."
"We have a daughter we are raising in this area, and we don't want her to see this."
Lee Price, head of operations at the Royal Pier in Aberystwyth, which includes the Pier Pressure nightclub said: "The incident happened outside when people were trying to get in.
"As I have heard it, Morris Pleasure was entering the club, and alleged that somebody had slapped him on the back of the head.
"There was a confrontation between the two, and the door supervisor intervened."
He said the person who abused Mr Pleasure was told that racist language would not be tolerated, and they would not be welcome.
He added that no racist language was heard by the door supervisors, that Mr Pleasure was happy with the attitude of the supervisor, and they have handed over the CCTV to the police.
Dyfed-Powys Police said anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to report it.