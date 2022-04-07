Newport Wafer Fab: Chinese sale probe under way
An investigation into the sale of a semiconductor factory to a Chinese company is under way, MPs have said.
Last year Boris Johnson said the National Security Adviser would look at the takeover of Newport Wafer Fab.
In a report published on Tuesday, MPs said they had "no choice" but to assume the review had not yet started.
But it was confirmed in the House of Lords on Thursday that the review promised by the prime minister "is taking place".
Semiconductors, also known as microchips or chips, allow electricity to flow through devices and are the fundamental components of everything from smart phones to the vast data centres powering the internet.
They are seen as crucial to the UK's national security and wider global interests.
The sale to Nexperia has caused concern for MPs that national security could be compromised.
On Thursday, peers in the House of Lords heard the UK could become a "wholly owned subsidiary" of China if businesses like Newport Wafer Fab were sold to companies closely linked with the Chinese government.
When asked for details about any contracts the UK government's department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy had with the company, Business Minister Lord Callanan said he could not reveal those details.
But the minister added: "I totally share his [Lord Alton of Liverpool] frustration about this and totally align with his remarks about the People's Republic of China - the awful human rights abuses that are going on there."
Details of a semiconductor strategy are expected to be published shortly, he added.