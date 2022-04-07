Swansea riot: Three teens plead guilty to Mayhill disorder
- Published
Three teenagers have pleaded guilty to rioting in Swansea last year.
In total, 27 people have been charged in connection with the disorder on Waun Wen Road, Mayhill, in May 2021.
The three 17-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their age, had all previously denied the charge.
However, they admitted taking part when they appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday and were bailed pending a pre-sentence hearing in June.
A fourth defendant who was due to appear will return to court later in April.
Three other teenagers have already been sentenced for the disorder and eight men, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday, will be sentenced at a later date.
Nine others accused of being involved the riots are expected in court on Friday.