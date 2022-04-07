Machynlleth: 'Tornado' causes £100k damage to farmhouse
A business owner claims a "tornado" caused thousand of pounds worth of damage to her farmhouse.
Deilwen Breese from Pennal, near Machnynlleth, said the powerful winds lifted her lambs in the air and pulled up trees near her property.
She said the damage, which happened on Wednesday afternoon, left her in tears.
No one was injured but Ms Breese estimates "there is over £100,000 of work to do just on the roofs".
Ms Breese, who rents out holiday cottages on her farm, was not at home when the damage took place.
She said visitors staying in one of her cottages, described seeing "the wind turning as it came up the meadow and whipped everything in front of it.
"When I came back, the road to the house was closed and every tree had fallen like matches.
"The wind had even lifted up lambs in the sheds."
She added that was "grateful" to friends and locals who rallied together to cover the roofs within three hours.
'Like a scene in a film'
Ms Breese compared the incident to a scene in a film, saying: "I've never seen anything like it. The damage has been incredible."
She added that her and her husband are "in shock" and there had been "tears today".
But even after telling guests who were due to arrive on Wednesday night about the damage, they were still eager to come.
"It's heartening that the visitors are going to come," she said, adding it was safe for them to do so.