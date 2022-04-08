M4 crash: Drink and drug driver jailed for causing deaths of two children
- Published
A man who killed two young children in a car crash on the M4 has been jailed for nine years and four months.
Martin Newman, 41, of Croeserw, Neath Port Talbot, drank red wine while driving and had cocaine in his system when his Ford Transit van crashed into the family's Ford Fiesta on 5 February.
The family were returning from a birthday party.
Newman had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He also admitted seriously injuring their mother, Rhiannon Lucas, in the crash.
The alcohol in Newman's blood was more than twice the legal limit, and he also had cocaine in his system when he crashed into the family car which had pulled over onto the hard shoulder near Newport.
Three-year-old Jayden-Lee Lucas and his sister Gracie-Ann, aged four were passengers in that car at the time.
The court heard he had been taking cocaine, and had drunk vodka and 10 cans of cider until 05:00 BST on the day of the crash.
In her victim impact statement, Rhiannon Lucas said: "If that man was not on the road that day, my children would still be here."
Adam Saunders, Rhiannon's partner said: "What was a day of fun and enjoyment, turned into a day of horror and pain."
The family had been returning from a birthday party when the car and a Ford Transit van crashed at about 13:45 GMT.
The children, from Tredegar, Blaenau Gwent, were taken to the intensive care unit of University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Gracie-Ann suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries and died the following day. Jayden died on 11 February.
'Such a wonderful child'
In a tribute to Jayden-Lee after his death, his cousin, Jamie Lucas, 19, said: "He was wonderful, creative and a kind soul. Turned the grey skies blue."
In a previous tribute to Gracie-Ann, he said: "She was very smart, she was very creative. She had a really great imagination as well. She was just fantastic to be around.
"She was so young. She had a bright future ahead of her. She was such a wonderful child."
An inquest into the deaths has been opened and adjourned.