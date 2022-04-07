Abergele: Swans smash ambulance windshield in 'freak accident'
Two swans are recovering after crashing into an ambulance while flying low over a dual carriageway.
Neither the paramedics or the swans were hurt in the crash which happened on the A55 near Abergele, Conwy, on Thursday 31 March.
But the ambulance's windscreen was "completely smashed", and it had to be towed away.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said it was "thankful" no patients were on board at the time.
Steve Williams, from the service, said: "Bird strikes are a very rare occurrence...the crew were uninjured, albeit shaken".
However, neither paramedics or swans were injured in the collision, and no patients were on board at the time of the incident, described by the RSPCA as a "freak accident".
Mike Pugh, of the RSPCA, said police officers had corralled the male swan to safety in a nearby ditch after his female mate left him for the nearby pond at Pentre Mawr Park.
"Thankfully even though there were no obvious injuries, I decided to take him home for observation overnight," said Mr Pugh.
The next day Mr Pugh took the uninjured male swan to the park to be reunited with his mate.
"I've been called out to hundreds of incidents involving swans over the years, but this was the first time I've had to deal with a rescue involving an emergency vehicle that has ended up coming off worse," he said.