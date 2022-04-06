Airbus strike called off after improved pay offer
Workers at Airbus plants in North Wales and Bristol have called off industrial action planned for Thursday.
Workers at the factories in Broughton, Flintshire, and Filton, near Bristol, are to be balloted over the next two weeks on whether to accept the company's latest pay offer.
It follows talks between union representatives and senior management last Friday.
The proposed deal will see workers' pay rise by 8.6% over two years.
The talks are viewed by the company are as having been "constructive" and it seems that the union has decided to recommend that its members accept the deal.
All planned industrial action has been suspended until the result of the ballot is known.
Earlier this year, members of the Unite union working at the Flintshire factory, along with colleagues at Filton, had rejected a deal worth 8.1% over two years.
The union Unite said at the time: "Airbus workers have delivered healthy profits for the company and this should be rewarded with a substantial pay increase" and Airbus said it was "disappointed" the deal had been rejected.