Ukraine: Ex-Wales NHS ambulance 'repairable' after shelling
- Published
A former Welsh NHS ambulance sent to Ukraine which was damaged by shelling is "repairable".
Dr Mateo Szmidt, who arranged to send the ambulance, said the it was hit on Monday while parked near a children's hospital in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine.
But the consultant from Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil, said nobody was hurt and the ambulance just needs new windows and tyres.
Another ambulance sent to Ukraine on Friday can "take spare parts", he said.
In an Instagram post he wrote: "Damage Report. Just had some images of our damaged ambulance. Needs some windows and tyres. Though repairable...
"Next ambulance is leaving Friday and could take spare parts."
Dr Szmidt, along with fellow medics and fundraisers, organised and sent two ex-NHS ambulances to the county.
They have also raised £26,000 to send aid to people following the Russian invasion.