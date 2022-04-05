100-year-old takes computer classes at local library
A 100-year-old woman is taking IT classes in a bid to "catch up" on technology she missed out on when she was a primary school teacher.
Margaret Griffiths, from Ynyshir, Rhondda, said she enrolled in the weekly classes to keep her mind active.
The former headteacher said her class of adult learners are all trying to "move with the times."
She said she intends to "carry on doing what I do for as long as I can".
Born in 1921 in Aberaeron, Ceredigion, Ms Griffiths began a 40-year career in teaching at Cwmlai Primary School, Tonyrefail, eventually becoming a headteacher at Whitchurch Primary School in Cardiff.
She said she made a promise to herself to learn something new every day.
"I spent my life in the world of education, and I am still learning to this day. I have never stopped," she said.
But her retirement came before the introduction of computers and she felt she "missed out greatly."
Now she is learning IT at Porth Plaza, library which offers wheelchair access and offers classes, six days a week.
'Still being educated'
Ms Griffiths grew up wanting to be a teacher but said the Second World War put her plans on hold.
"Everything went haywire when... war broke out - even the college I was about to attend got bombed," she said. "So I had to seek further education elsewhere in the country."
She also took a break from teaching for five years to travel the world with her cousin, visiting the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, North Africa, Canada and Hawaii.
"I saw the world and have wonderful memories of those amazing five years, but I then returned home to Wales to lead a normal, quieter life."
She said after missing out on computer skills during her career, she "jumped at the chanced to catch up" when she saw the IT classes on offer.
"I don't know what the future holds for me, but I intend to carry on doing what I do for as long as I can. I am still being educated, even at my age, and I am always happy to learn - long may it continue."
"At 100, all the other learners are younger than me, but I enjoy the classes and the company very much indeed."