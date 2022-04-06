Russell Marsh guilty of estranged wife Jade Marsh's murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering his estranged wife a week after she ended their relationship.
Jade Marsh, also know as Jade Ward, was stabbed and strangled by Russel Marsh in Shotton, Flintshire, last August.
Their four children slept throughout the attack and her body was found under a pile of clothes in a bedroom.
Marsh, who he had previously admitted manslaughter, was convicted of murder following a trial at Mold Crown Court,
In the hours before her death he told the jury he heard white noise, like static, and felt a need to stop her talking.
Previously, he told the court his four young sons did not yet know that he killed their mother at their home in Chevrons Road.
He told the jury: "I'm devastated for the family - the boys and Jade's family."
Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, said Marsh repeatedly told family and friends he could not be without his wife.
"The defendant discovered she had started a relationship with another man and seemingly shared a kiss with him at a party," he added.
"Within a week of this she was dead."
During the two week trial, the jury was told how Marsh was jealous and controlling, he would phone Ms Marsh constantly, and would insult her in front of others.
'Something bad'
Marsh said he had gone to Ms Marsh's house hours before her death, but said she had picked up a knife, cutting and injuring herself, and verbally abusing him.
His version of events was not believed by the jury, who took less than two hours to reach their verdict.
Ms Marsh had been repeatedly stabbed and slashed to the face and body before being strangled. She died of asphyxiation.
The attack happened after Marsh "fabricated" an excuse to leave his night job early on 26 August, and drove to the house in Chevrons Road, Shotton, where he attacked her - one week after she ended their relationship.
Her body was found on the bed, covered with a pile of clothes and a blanket.
The bedroom door had been secured with a dressing gown cord.
Marsh drove their children to his parents' house in nearby Saughall, Cheshire, and handed himself in to police later that day, telling officers he had done "something bad" to his wife.
Standing with arms folded, Russell Marsh gave no reaction as the verdict was delivered.
Quiet gasps and crying was heard from the packed public gallery where Jade Marsh's family and friends sat.
'Remarkably cruel way'
Judge Rhys Rowlands told Marsh that he had been found guilty on "quite the most compelling evidence of murder."
He said Jade Marsh had been a "much loved young mother of four children, who lost her life in a sustained, brutal and cruel attack borne out of jealousy when she ended the controlling relationship."
He added it was a "remarkably cruel way to end her life."
"Quite what she went through in those last 15 minutes of her life, I shudder to think.. with her four children only yards away."
He said there had been no remorse or contrition from Marsh, who tried to sully Jade Marsh's memory.
He paid tribute to her friends and family who listened to the evidence with "a remarkable degree of restraint" given the "unpalatable falsehoods and slurs" they heard.
Outside court, Ms Marsh's sister Rebecca said the trial had been very emotional, but felt a tiny bit of satisfaction that justice had been done.
Marsh will be sentenced on 12 April 2022.