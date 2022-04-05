Megan Pollitt: Cardiff student died after taking ketamine and alcohol
An 18-year-old law student died after consuming a large amount of alcohol and taking ketamine, an inquest has heard.
Megan Pollitt was found collapsed in the bathroom of her flat at the Tal y Bont halls of residence in Cardiff in November 2020.
The student from Rugby, Warwickshire, had stopped breathing and was declared brain dead in hospital.
A conclusion of misadventure was recorded by Assistant Coroner Patricia Morgan at an inquest in Cardiff.
Toxicology tests showed Ms Pollitt's blood alcohol level was 169mg per 100ml of blood - the legal limit for driving is 80mg.
Reaching her conclusion, the assistant coroner said Ms Pollitt had willingly consumed alcohol and ketamine during the evening.
Her parents, Chris and Kelly, said she had recently moved to the flat after expressing concerns about drug use by students in her previous block.
They said there were still many "unanswered questions".
In a statement following her death, the family said: "Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others. She had recently started studying law in Cardiff and was full of dreams and aspirations.
"Having moved away, Meg still enjoyed close contact with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter through visits and calls."
They said she loved hiking with her father and their dog, and had recently climbed Snowdon.
"Meg also loved reading the classics, watching anime and listening to music as well as supporting the Wasps rugby team," it added.
"Meg will be missed and forever loved by her Mum and Dad, sister, grandparents and friends."