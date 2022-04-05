Sunflower oil: Welsh crisp production could be affected by shortage
- Published
Producers of crisps face a "very challenging time" due to sunflower oil shortages, one manufacturer has warned.
Geraint Hughes, of Conwy-based Jones Welsh Snacks, said his company was now looking at other frying methods.
The shortage is said to have arisen because Ukraine and Russia produce most of the world's supply of the oil and the war is disrupting exports.
Edible Oils packages oil for 75% of the UK retail market and has said the war means supplies are running out.
"It's potentially a big disruption for a company like ours," Mr Hughes said.
"Sunflower oil is a key ingredient and we are all looking at the scenario of not having it and how we will navigate the next few months."
The company makes crisp products including Anglesey sea salt and vinegar, Welsh mature cheese and onion, and red dragon sweet chilli.
Mr Hughes said even small crisp brands such as his use several thousand litres of sunflower oil a year, with it important for the crisping process.
He said there were other options, such as types of rapeseed oil and vegetable oil, but "it's difficult to beat the performance" of sunflower oil which he said is "bland" and blends in with the potatoes.
Switching to another recipe would also mean changing labelling on packets which would potentially cost thousands of pounds and put "huge financial pressures" on businesses, he added.
'Challenging time'
"We've had to face several challenges - Brexit, Covid, major issues in the supply chain," he added.
"It's a feeling of 'here we go another one', so we are trying to navigate through. It's been one challenge after another the last two years.
"We will have to navigate, take it week by week. It's a very challenging time to be involved in the supply chain."
However, he does not believe it will affect popcorn production in the same way - this takes small amounts of sunflower oil and the company are already looking at using Welsh rapeseed oil for this process.
"From a UK consumer perspective, sunflower oil is the biggest oil. It's used more than anything else," said Kim Matthews of Edible Oils.
"It's a fast moving situation. We're still trying to see if we can get some more but it's looking very tight."
The Food Standards Agency has advised people with allergies to look out for extra information from shops and food makers.
Chief executive Emily Miles said allergic reactions to rapeseed oil were "very rare and if they do occur are mild", and advised anyone with allergies to check packaging.