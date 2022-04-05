Hay Festival: Who's on the 2022 line-up?
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is among a host of stars to appear at this year's Hay Festival which is staging in-person events for the first time since 2019.
The Powys town's cultural festival held events online during the pandemic.
Cumberbatch and other stars are to take to the stage in aid of an appeal following the war in Ukraine.
"It's such excellent news that we are now seeing a return to in-person events," said Dawn Bowden, Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport.
Wales is currently at alert level zero, the lowest tier of Covid rules, with few restrictions to daily life remaining in place.
Other actors appearing at the 35th festival in Hay-on-Wye, include Sheila Hancock, Damian Lewis and Stephen Fry.
Musicians include Corinne Bailey Rae, Jarvis Cocker, PJ Harvey, Bryn Terfel and Catrin Finch, among others.
And the festival, which starts on 26 May, also includes authors and academics including Booker Prize winners Damon Galgut and Bernardine Evaristo.
"During the day our conversations and debates will tackle some of the biggest issues of the moment, and in the evenings we'll laugh and dance together again," said Cristina Fuentes La Roche, a festival director.
Comedians taking part include Bill Bailey, Nina Conti, Lenny Henry, Shazia Mirza, Reginald D Hunter and Milton Jones.
Marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be a series of conversations on "women and power" including Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.