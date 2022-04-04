Shotton murder trial: Russell Marsh admits killing estranged wife
- Published
A man accused of the murder of his estranged wife has admitted killing her.
Russell Marsh denies the murder of Jade Marsh, also known as Jade Ward, in Shotton, Flintshire, last August.
Mold Crown Court heard he accepted he had killed her but had not intended to.
The jury has previously been told that he was jealous and stabbed and strangled her while her four children slept. She had ended the relationship a week before she was found dead.
Mr Marsh's barrister, Christopher Tehrani QC, asked him: "Do you accept that in the early hours of 26 August 2021 you killed Jade Marsh?"
Mr Marsh said: "Yes".
He was asked: "Do you accept that you killed her for an unlawful reason?"
He said: "Yes".
But when asked if he intended to kill her, he said: "No".
Asked if he accepted that that made him guilty of manslaughter, he said: "Yes."
He told the jury about his feelings over her death, saying: "I'm devastated for the family - the boys and Jade's family."
He said his four young sons did not yet know that he killed their mother at the house in Chevrons Close.
The trial continues.