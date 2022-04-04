Stena Line: Fishguard route suspended as ship plugs P&O gap
Sailings on a Welsh ferry route have been suspended as the operator tries to plug gaps left in Northern Ireland.
Stena Line has cancelled all crossings between Fishguard, Pembrokeshire and Rosslare, Republic of Ireland until Tuesday.
This was due to the suspension of P&O's services, after it sacked 800 staff saying the business was not "viable".
Stena Line has now moved a ship to Northern Ireland, following concerns food supplies could be affected.
"Due to the suspension of P&O's services into Northern Ireland there were supply fears in the region," Stena Line's Simon Palmer explained.
To add "additional ferry capacity", the company has sent the Stena Nordica - its ship on the Holyhead to Dublin route - to help.
However, this left a gap there, so Stena Europe - which usually sails between Fishguard and Rosslare - was moved.
"The issue is also compounded by the timing of the crisis happening during our annual dry-docking period, where our ships take turns going into the shipyard for a makeover," Mr Palmer added.
"Otherwise we would've had a spare ship. The Stena Horizon from our Cherbourg route is currently in dry-dock, with that route being covered by the vessel Stena Estrid, which has been moved from her normal route on Holyhead to Dublin."
The Horizon is due to be out of dry dock on 11 April, which should free up more capacity.
After P&O sacked workers and suspended services at the end of March, hauliers in Northern Ireland warned they were running at 50% capacity because of issues.
John Martin, from the Road Haulage Association, said there were "two boat-loads of vehicles" sitting in Cairnryan in Scotland waiting for a ferry to Larne, sparking food supply concerns.