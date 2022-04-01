Welsh NHS staff sick with long Covid stay on full pay
NHS staff in Wales who have been on long-term absence due to Covid will continue getting full pay for at least another three months.
Some workers had been due to see their pay halved from 1 April.
But on Friday the Welsh government said staff who had been off work with long Covid since before 31 March 2021 would remain on full pay.
Plaid Cymru said the announcement should not have been left so late.
NHS Wales Employers, which represents NHS Wales organisations, said the three-month extension was to "maximise rehabilitation opportunities".
Those whose absence began between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 will receive a year's full pay before they move to half pay.
Anyone whose Covid-related absence begins between 1 April 2022 and 30 June 2022 will receive up to six months' full pay followed by six months' half pay.
Arrangements after 1 July will be kept under review, NHS Wales Employers said.
'Unnecessary anxiety'
Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth, who had raised his concerns about the matter with the health minister on several occasions, said he was pleased by the announcement but believed it should have been made sooner.
"The delay until the very day that the pay cut comes into place will have caused more unnecessary anxiety for people worried about how they were going to be paying their bills," he said.
"It's only a three-month reprieve and of course we'll keep on campaigning for those long Covid sufferers.
"It's clear to me that we have to support those who cared for others and put themselves in harm's way."
The Welsh Conservatives have been asked to comment.
A Welsh government spokeswoman said: "We have extended the sickness absence provisions for NHS Wales staff.
"Those still suffering from Covid symptoms and who are unable to return to work will remain on full pay until July.
"The situation will continue to be closely monitored and reviewed over the coming weeks."