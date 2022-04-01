Conversion therapy: Welsh government seeks legal advice
The Welsh government said it was seeking urgent legal advice after the UK government said it would ban so-called conversion therapy for gay or bisexual people in England and Wales, but not transgender people.
It comes hours after it had said it would drop plans for the ban entirely.
Deputy minister Hannah Blythyn said the "partial U-turn" was "a grievous and shameful breach of trust".
The UK government said it was committed to banning conversion therapy.
According to NHS England, conversion therapy tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.
NHS England and other major psychological bodies in the UK have warned all forms of conversion therapy are "unethical and potentially harmful".
"To be clear, the UK government made a very direct promise," said Ms Blythyn, deputy minister for social partnerships.
"They stated that their proposals would be 'universal and protect everyone whatever their sexual orientation and whether they are transgender or not'.
"On the day of Transgender Visibility, the prime minister chose to abandon the pursuit of protections for a part of our community.
"This is unacceptable and the partial U-turn is not a victory. The LGBTQ community stands as one, and none of us are equal while our rights are up for discussion or barter.
"I have written to the UK government expressing my strongest condemnation of this move and pressed for urgent clarity on their intentions."
Ms Blythyn, who is gay, said the Welsh government was seeking "urgent legal advice on the unilateral action we are able to take to ban conversion 'therapy'".
She added: "We will do all we can within our devolved powers to protect our LGBTQ community.
"We can no longer have faith that the UK government will do the same. We will also seek the devolution of any necessary additional powers required to see this through."
Ms Blythyn called it a "shameful breach of trust given the good faith shown by the LGBTQ+ community and human rights campaign organisations".
"The UK Government is indifferent to the very real and grave threats that exist to the LGBTQ+ community and those who have suffered," she added.
'A proud record'
Some gender critical groups had fought for the ban not to include conversion therapy experienced by transgender people.
And Nikki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs at No 10, said elements of the legislation, particularly relating to gender identity for under 18s and talking therapy, would have had "profound consequences for children struggling with gender dysphoria".
It is thought that the government sees it as too complicated to avoid any unintended consequences of the legislation - which may affect parents, teachers, and therapists who are helping children experiencing gender identity issues.
Asked to respond to Ms Blythyn's remarks, a UK government spokesman said: "The government has a proud record on LGBT rights, and the prime minister is committed to bringing forward legislation to ban conversion therapy.
"The content, scope and timing of the proposed bill will be confirmed in due course."