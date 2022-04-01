Baglan Energy Park: Welsh government will appeal power cut ruling
The Welsh government will appeal a court ruling that would allow power to several businesses to be cut.
Businesses based at Baglan Energy Park, Neath Port Talbot, were set to face weeks without power after an attempt to stop supply being cut failed in court.
Last week a judge confirmed this court ruling could be appealed - a process the Welsh government has now started.
Power to the energy park, where 1,600 people work, will be maintained until the outcome of the appeal.
Baglan Energy Park's power supply troubles began in June 2020, when the parent company of Baglan Bay Power Station, which supplied power to the site, went into administration.
After the power station stopped generating electricity, power continued to be supplied to its customers through a "private wire network" via a substation at the site.
However, the official receiver, whose job it is to wind down the parent company, said power was only meant to be supplied temporarily so the company could be liquidated.
The Welsh government has argued human rights were at stake due to an "increased flood risk" if power supply to the site was cut.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We will continue to work with all relevant parties to seek to secure a solution to the very significant risks of public health and environmental harm."