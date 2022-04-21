Logan Mwangi: Mother, stepdad, teenager guilty of murder
- Published
A mother, stepfather and a teenage boy have been found guilty of murdering a five-year-old boy and dumping his body in a river.
Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named, killed Logan Mwangi in July 2021.
Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore, close to his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.
He died after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack at home, leaving him with "catastrophic" injuries.
The prosecution said Logan's body was dumped in the River Ogmore on 31 July like "fly-tipped rubbish".
Police officers found the schoolboy partially submerged in the water wearing a pair of dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.
'Brutal assault'
The youngster had 56 "catastrophic" injuries, including extensive bruising to the back of his head and tears in his liver and bowel, which experts said were so severe they were consistent with those seen in road traffic accidents.
Experts also said the injuries could have only been caused by a "brutal and sustained assault" inflicted on Logan in the hours, or days, prior to his death, adding the injuries were "consistent with child abuse".
During the trial, the jury were played extensive CCTV footage from nearby houses around the time of the incident.
Cole and the teenager were seen at 02:43 BST on 31 July moving Logan's body to the nearby river where they dumped it.
They were caught again as they came back to the house to pick up the dinosaur pyjama top Logan had been wearing to take to the river, which police found in a wooded area with a big cut in.
Williamson told the jury she was asleep all night, but CCTV showed the lights going on and off in Logan's room and the curtains being opened.
There was also evidence showing she had used her phone at time to watch videos on YouTube.
The jury were also played a frantic 999 call from Williamson recorded hours later telling police her son was missing.
They were also shown bodycam footage from police who arrived at the house shortly after, where Cole appeared to be comforting a distraught Williamson.
All of this, the jury found, were lies.
Screams from the dock
As Williamson was found guilty of murdering her son, she fell to the floor screaming "no, no, no".
She struggled being led from the dock and shouted at Cole calling him a liar and a murder.
The jury of seven women and five men took just five hours to reach verdicts after a trial lasting eight weeks at Cardiff Crown Court.
Some became upset as the verdicts were handed down.
Mrs Justice Jefford thanked the jury for the "exceptional public service" and said they had "listened to often very unpleasant and emotional evidence."
She said it was "no less than Logan Mwangi deserved".
Mrs Justice Jefford said she would excuse them from undertaking jury service in the future because of the nature of the evidence they had listened to for the last 8 weeks.
Cole had already pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he put Logan's body in a sports bag and dumped it.
Williamson and the boy also denied perverting the course of justice but were found guilty.
Cole, Williamson and the teenager had all denied murder, but were found guilty following a trial.