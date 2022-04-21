Logan Mwangi: Mother, stepdad, teenager guilty of murder
A mother, stepfather and a teenage boy have been found guilty of murdering a five-year-old boy and dumping his body in a river.
Angharad Williamson, 31, John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old, who cannot be named, killed Logan Mwangi in July 2021.
Logan's body was found in the River Ogmore, close to his home in Sarn, Bridgend county.
He died after suffering a "brutal and sustained" attack at home, leaving him with "catastrophic" injuries.
The prosecution said Logan's body was dumped in the River Ogmore on 31 July like "fly-tipped rubbish".
The schoolboy had 56 injuries, including extensive bruising to the back of his head and tears in his liver and bowel, which experts said were so severe they were consistent with those seen in road traffic accidents.
Cole had already pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he put Logan's body in a sports bag and dumped it.
Williamson and the boy also denied perverting the course of justice but were found guilty.
Cole, Williamson and the teenager had all denied murder, but were found guilty following a trial.
The two adults pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of a child.