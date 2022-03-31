Mayhill riot: Three teenagers sentenced over Swansea disorder
Three teenagers have been sentenced after admitting rioting offences following disorder in the Mayhill area of Swansea last year.
The three, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at a youth court hearing at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were both given 12-month youth referral orders.
A 15-year-old boy was given a one-year youth rehabilitation order.
A 16-year-old boy, who appeared at the same hearing, was bailed pending reports to return to court in April.
A total of 27 people have appeared in court this month charged with offences related to the May 2021 riot.
The remaining defendants are due to appear in court next month.