Forever Delayed: Manics play Clwb Ifor Bach for first time
- Published
It's been 32 years since the Manic Street Preachers were last on the bill to play Clwb Ifor Bach.
But just days before that show they had cancel to sign a record deal in London.
On Thursday night the Blackwood rockers will finally take to the stage as part of the 6 Music Festival running in Cardiff until 3 April.
Last time they were second on the bill under Welsh language band Tynal Tywyll for an anti-poll tax show organised by Plaid Cymru.
Back in 1990, book publisher Ashley Drake was working for the political party in Aberystwyth when he set up the show.
The Manics were recommended to him by a Blackwood colleague who knew the band.
The 56-year-old, from Cardiff, said: "We went on her word, she knew they were getting a really strong following so we put them at number two on the bill.
"We did not have that much money so we offered them £50 and they said, 'Fine'."
But as the big day approached Mr Drake came home to a message on his answering machine.
It was before mobile phones were in everyone's pocket.
"There was this guy saying it was Nicky from the Manics," Mr Drake said.
"He was lovely and really apologetic and said they were really sorry, they couldn't come because they had a really firm offer of a record deal that was too good to turn down, and they were going to London to play a gig and sign after."
That was the first and last time he spoke to the bassist.
It was "lovely," he said, they were finally playing the venue on Cardiff's Womanby Street.
"I'm sure they had thought they had probably missed out," Mr Drake said.
"I'm sure they are pretty chuffed. I think it will have huge cultural, political and social resonance for them."
Manics fan, Daniel Minty, runs Minty's Gig Guide and is going to the show.
The 32-year-old said: "It means a lot to me, I'm from Blackwood, and they went to the same school as my mum.
"It's a massive deal for me having run the gig guide for the last six years."
He was over the moon the 6 Music Festival was in Cardiff.
"The arrival of 6 Music has blown everything up and is showing off the strength of the Welsh music industry," he said.
BBC 6 Music and Radio Wales DJ Huw Stephens missed the original show because he was nine.
"I didn't know how to brush my teeth at the time," the 40-year-old said.
"It's crazy that they have not played there. They are a band that have played so many venues across Wales and the world and now they are playing such a small venue."
He expected there to be an "amazing" atmosphere.
"Tickets are so rare for this gig," Mr Stephens, who lives in Cardiff, said.
"When the free tickets went out, that was it. They are like gold dust.
"When I went there this morning there were fans without tickets queueing."
