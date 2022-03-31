What does first trans MP mean for LGBTQ people?
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
You may not have previously heard of the MP Jamie Wallis, the name may have not meant anything to you.
That is until Wednesday, when in one tweet he became headline news.
The Conservative MP for Bridgend made history - becoming the first MP to come out as trans. He also revealed he had been the victim of rape and blackmail.
Both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition acknowledged his statement in the Commons, but what does the news mean for the trans community?
"I think it's a very positive thing, and to have that representation is fantastic," said Zoey Allen, a trans woman from Cardiff who runs a blog with wife Kelly on their transitional life.
When she heard the news she said she was excited.
"I think it's about time we had some transgender representation in politics," she said.
"There's a lot of debate about trans rights and trans healthcare, and there's never really a true representation of a trans person in those debates, so I think this is a good first step."
Zoey said she felt it had been a long time coming, but highlighted the fact Mr Wallis felt he did not have the strength to come out sooner and was afraid of coming out.
"If he would have held out until after, when he finished politics, then this step wouldn't be being made," Zoey explained.
"And I think it's very important for the entire trans community, and it's our first ever trans MP, I think it is very promising that this is happening.
"There is a lot of diversity coming into politics, with different ethnic backgrounds, more women, however true representation form the LGBTQ+ community has a long way to go."
'Amazing first step'
Zoey hopes Mr Wallis will be able to represent trans people and the rest of the LGBTQ+ community in politics and amplify their voices more effectively, but said it depended "on where their stance is, what their power is and the political position they have".
Zoey added it was a shame that some media outlets focused on the dramatic parts of Mr Wallis' announcement.
She said: "When it comes to any people in the spotlight coming out as trans, or queer, certain media outlets will focus on some of the more dramatic parts of their lives, and not really the importance of being trans or being queer.
"But overall, I think it is an amazing first step and will hopefully open the door for potentially more politicians to come out, and for LGBTQ+ to enter into politics and be heard.
"I just think ultimately, it is about equality, representation and visibility - it is important we are being more visible for the people who don't have the courage to do so."
Who is Jamie Wallis?
- Born in Bridgend
- Studied chemistry at Oxford University and completed PhD at Cardiff University
- Was director at data recovery firm Fields Associates
- Elected in 2019, unseating Labour for the first time in three decades
It is a big moment for trans community, and the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.
With MPs up and down the country showing widespread support for him, the reaction to Mr Wallis' announcement has been pretty big.
A quite remarkable and brave personal statement @JamieWallisMP - we comment on the things that have got worse in politics, but many things have got better. If a Tory MP had said this when I was first elected 20 years ago they would have been hounded not applauded and supported. https://t.co/m2m51NjoFX— George Osborne (@George_Osborne) March 30, 2022
But how much has the positive reaction from the public meant to the LGBTQ+ community?
G Williams is a trans man, originally from the MP's constituency of Bridgend but is currently in Cardiff studying.
He said he felt mixed emotions when Mr Wallis came out.
"I was happy that there is now a trans representation, but I don't feel that trans representation without action and without change is going to bring about significance," said G.
"It was wonderful to see all the praise, support and outpouring of love but because there haven't been any actions, and there have been constant negative actions taken by the same people who are now praising him.
"It's been quite difficult knowing that one person has whole new expectations, whereas the rest of the community are still not even getting the basic rights and safety that we should be entitled to."
'Significant step'
Because Mr Wallis is the MP for his area, G said he had already emailed him to ask him to "please use his voice to influence change".
"Because I have been involved in my local youth council and had meetings with him, the announcement was difficult, knowing that he hasn't stood for trans rights before," he said.
"For example, his posts came just hours after reportedly the prime minister was making transphobic jokes amongst his peers in a professional event.
"And to see that no one in that party then challenged that, and suddenly there's an outpouring of support - it clashes and it is painful to see."
Although G said he thought it was a significant development for the trans community, he wanted Mr Wallis and his party to challenge transphobia.
Nancy Kelley, from the LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, said: "This is the first time that we've had a trans person represented in Parliament and that really is important, symbolically as well.
"We know that the voices of lesbian, gay and bi parliamentarians have made a massive difference in terms of driving equality for lesbian, gay and bi communities, so this is a change that is going to be kind of sparking a lot of hope across the LGBTQ+ community, particularly within the trans community."
She added that the charity was sending "solidarity" and "love" to Mr Wallis, and that people would be uplifted to see the support he received.