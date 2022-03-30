Gwent Police: Officers' misconduct hearing to be held in secret
Misconduct proceedings probing the behaviour of three senior police officers is to be held in private.
Acting assistant chief constable Marc Budden, Det Ch Supt Mark Warrender and Chf Insp Paul Staniforth, all of Gwent Police, face the hearing next month.
The hearing's chairman decided to ban the press and public and will release only a brief summary after the decision has been made.
The move has been criticised by two Members of the Senedd (MS).
They said it was important the public had confidence in the police following Sarah Everard's murder by a serving police officer and problems with misogyny, discrimination, bullying and harassment in the Metropolitan Police.
The allegations against the men is in connection to their conduct at a retirement party for the former Gwent Chief Constable Julian Williams in Cardiff on 28 June, 2019.
Det Ch Supt Warrender was suspended after an alleged sexual offence against a female officer, with Mr Budden also suspended for alleged misconduct.
South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones said: "Gwent Police risk alienating thousands of women in the area.
"Public expectations around standards of behaviour are quite rightly very high. There should be no place for inappropriate behaviour or the abuse of an individual's position to exploit others.
"I hope Gwent Police do the right thing."
Fellow South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar said anything that undermined public confidence in the police was of concern.
"Women have been made cautious of dealing with the police and we must be reassured that such behaviour is not embedded in police culture and that every effort is made to root out deplorable and shocking attitudes," she said.
"I support calls for this hearing to be made in public as it is in the interest of the public and the police that there is total transparency in this matter."
Avon and Somerset Police investigated allegations of criminal offences made against Mr Budden and Det Ch Supt Warrender and a file was sent to the Crown Prosecution Service in 2020.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the CPS decided in March 2021 there was insufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against either man.
An IOPC spokesman said: "We submitted an investigation report to Gwent Police along with our view that three officers had a case to answer for gross misconduct.
"The police force agreed and is responsible for making arrangements for the misconduct hearing.
"The three officers all face allegations that they breached professional standards of honesty and integrity, authority, respect and courtesy, and of challenging and reporting improper behaviour and conduct."