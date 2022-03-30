Covid: Sacked test centre staff 'thrown to wolves'
By Catrin Haf Jones
BBC Wales political correspondent
- Published
Covid test centre staff in Wales say they have been "thrown to the wolves", with some given just days' notice that their jobs would disappear.
All PCR testing sites in Wales will close on Thursday amid plans to move beyond the Covid emergency response.
Staff say the support in finding new work has also been "too little, too late" and was a "token gesture".
Wales' health minister has said the sites needed to close because the UK government has cut funding for them.
As of last month, there were nine mass testing centres in Wales, 20 local testing units, 19 mobile testing sites and a number of community test units operated by local health boards.
Some of the staff have have worked at the test centres for nearly two years.
The Welsh government has said all PCR testing sites in Wales would close, including mass testing sites.
But four mobiles testing units run by the Welsh Ambulance Service will remain open, as well as community testing units run by health boards and linked to health and care settings.
People eligible for Covid-19 treatments will also be able to order PCR tests to be done at home.
'They're ticking boxes'
One north Wales employee who wished to remain anonymous told BBC Wales that staff had initially been offered a contract until August.
But in February they were given four days' notice that their site was closing. It followed the UK government's announcement that free Covid testing would come to an end by April.
"People were actually in shock, thinking 'wow, four days' - all of a sudden in four days, you're thrown to the wolves."
He said staff were offered "advice on CV writing, but it all seemed too little, too late to help you benefit".
"That just seemed to be a token gesture. I think that's what the staff basically thought - they're ticking boxes," he added.
He also said workers were not eligible for redundancy because of the length of the employment.
Another employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said staff had "worked their socks off for the government and we've not even had a thank you".
Over Christmas, the employee said test centre workers were doing "3,000 tests a day, with minimal staff because of sickness".
"People were working there doing a 12-hour shift with only 20 minutes break all day because they just couldn't stop, there wasn't time to take a break.
"And then two months later we're all treated like disposable items.
"It's not just a stop-gap - it's a job. And we're just being kicked to the curb. There's no gratitude, there's no consideration for people and their families.
"They don't think of the fact that it's actually a sphere of employment now for a lot of people."
'Unforgivable'
Another employee, Andrew, said the treatment of staff was "cruel".
"With the cost-of-living crisis, it's the worst possible time," he said.
"We've been on the frontline. Most of us have had Covid at least once. What we've done needs acknowledging."
Plaid Cymru Senedd Member Llyr Gruffudd said the situation was "unforgivable".
"These are the very people who were on the frontline working hard to keep us safe over the last two years," he said.
"At the very least they should be supported, they should be helped to find alternative employment, they should be given those opportunities and this really isn't acceptable. It sends the absolute wrong message.
"We've been clapping and lauding these people for the last two years and it's shocking that this is now how they're being treated.
"For the Welsh Government to shrug its shoulders and say 'it's a UK Government thing' is not acceptable. The Welsh Government has a significant role to play here."
A Welsh government spokesperson said staff working at test centres and units had played an essential role in helping keep Wales safe.
"They have made sure testing has been available 365 days of the year and have responded to unprecedented demand.
"We have been engaging with testing site employers so they are aware of the Welsh government support available to staff to help them find other employment and access other services."
The UK government's Health Security Agency said it had provided testing colleagues with regular updates about the future of PCR testing in Wales, following the publication of the government's living with Covid strategy, with as much notice as possible.
"We are extremely grateful for the efforts of all staff and have worked with their employers to make sure they are supported and thanked for their work during this transition," the spokesperson added.