Logan Mwangi: Mum disciplined son with hot spoon, court told
- Published
A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son put her hot coffee spoon on his neck on one occasion, a court has heard.
Logan Mwangi's body was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, on 31 July.
His mother, Angharad Williamson, 31, her partner John Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old all deny his murder.
Mr Cole told Cardiff Crown Court he questioned his partner's discipline of Logan.
"I said 'what are you doing?' And she said 'my dad used to do it to me' and I said you can't do that," he told his defence barrister, David Elias QC.
He said they both had agreed not to tell the social worker about the incident.
The jury was told Logan had a fracture to his collarbone which may have been there for "several weeks" before he died.
Mr Cole said he had been aware Logan "hurt his shoulder when he fell off a wheelchair" but did not know it was broken.
'Moved to Wales for a better life'
Mr Cole told the court he moved to south Wales from the Midlands in 2017 for a "a fresh start, a better life".
The jury has previously heard that a number of his previous convictions, including burglary, common assault and possession of cannabis up until 2007.
Asked if anything had changed at that time, Mr Cole explained that his sister's death in 2006 had had a "dramatic" impact on him.
"To that point I was drifting, I was involved in a lot of crime, I decided to change my life for my niece," he said.
'Didn't disagree with discipline'
At the start of his relationship with Ms Williamson in 2019, he said he got on "amazingly" with Logan.
When asked about disciplining Logan, he said they used to put him "in the naughty corner" for five or 10 minutes.
He also said he would make him do press ups "when he was running around and being hyperactive, to burn off energy".
However, Ms Williamson "didn't disagree with it" when he discussed it with her, he said.
"I still tried with Logan every day. I spent time with him, taught him his phonics, taught him to shuffle (a dance)."
Mr Cole admitted he and Ms Williamson did argue "at times" and they could be loud, but he "never" threatened her with violence.
"We are both quite vocal people," he told the jury.
Mr Cole has admitted a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Ms Williamson and the 14 year old deny.
The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.
The trial continues.