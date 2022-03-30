Grange Hospital: A&E patients face 14-hour wait, bosses warn
Wales' newest hospital has warned people face up to 14-hour waits to be seen at its "extremely busy" A&E unit.
The emergency unit at the Grange University Hospital, in Cwmbran, said it was under "unprecedented pressure".
Aneurin Bevan health board said it had very few beds and even fewer staff due to Covid sickness on Tuesday evening.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Ambulance Service later advised people to make their own way to hospital unless they had life-threatening injuries.
The 471-bed hospital opened in 2020, costing £350m to build.
The health board advised people to avoid the A&E unit unless they had "a life-threatening illness or serious injury", which it said includes:
- Severe breathing difficulties
- Severe pain or bleeding
- Chest pain or a suspected stroke
- Serious trauma injuries (for example from a car crash)
They also advised people to visit the website NHS Wales 111 and attend the minor injuries unit in Newport.
On Tuesday evening, it tweeted: "Despite actions to try to stabilise our services, today we've had to declare a state of 'business continuity' due to sustained pressure.
"Our Emergency Department at The Grange University Hospital is extremely busy and waits to see a doctor are greater than 14 hours in some cases."
Three hours later, the ambulance service tweeted: "Please only call 999 for life threatening injuries or illness and make alternative arrangements to get to hospital to keep our emergency vehicles free for those who desperately need us."