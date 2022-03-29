Sex Education's Tintern Wireworks Bridge to get upgrade

Alan Hughes | Geograph
The bridge at Tintern has become popular with walkers and cyclists

Plans have been drawn up to secure the future of a historic bridge which featured in the Netflix comedy drama Sex Education.

The Grade II-listed Tintern Wireworks Bridge crosses the River Wye from Monmouthshire into Gloucestershire.

An assessment found "severe localised corrosion" with repairs expecting to cost £1.5m.

Filming for the streaming series took place in different locations across south Wales, including on the bridge.

Netflix
Sex Education was filmed at several locations in Wales, including Caerleon campus in Newport

The landmark, which opened in 1876, has become a popular crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists, linking Offa's Dyke and Wye Valley paths.

But the track was used as a horse drawn tramway after the Wye Valley Railway stopped operating.

Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire councils, which share ownership, have identified funding after agreeing it was "crucial to strengthen the bridge" .

It could be closed for about nine months to complete the work, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Philip Pankhurst | Geograph
Tintern Wireworks Bridge, built in 1876, was used for Wye Valley Railway

More on this story

Related Topics