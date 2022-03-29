Russia-Ukraine war: Flag torn down in Pembrokeshire
A set of three Ukrainian flags bought to raise money for people living through the war has been taken down causing shock in the community.
Residents in Hermon, Pembrokeshire, said the flags were "torn down", and a typed out message with "Nazi sympathiser" was left on a fence.
Councillor Cris Tomas said: "This isn't political, it's just an effort to raise money. It's such a shame."
He added that many people felt angry and disheartened by these actions.
"Local people have said that it's a disgraceful thing to do and everyone is disheartened," he said.
"We have a village group chat with around 90 people on it and everyone is very angry about it."
The flags have since been retrieved and put back up again.
Mr Tomos is a Plaid Cymru candidate in the local council elections for the Crymych and Mynachlog Ddu ward. Candidates have until 5 April to submit their nominations.
