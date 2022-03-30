Aberystwyth: Drugs and violence fears in town
There are fears drugs, violence and anti-social behaviour is damaging one of Wales' best-loved seaside towns.
Some living in part of Aberystwyth - the Rheidol ward - say drugs are being openly dealt in the streets, with fights between gangs.
One woman, aged 79, called for greater police presence and CCTV after her door was kicked in.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was addressing concerns with "positive action".
"There's open drug dealing close to the church and the castle, in the middle of residential areas," said Brian Middleton, who lives in the Rheidol ward area.
"People being very drunk, people obviously under the influence of drugs during the day, very close to the children's play area. And people are getting very, very concerned, and quite frightened by this behaviour."
South Marine Terrace on Aberystwyth sea front and the streets behind it, including South Road, High Street, Bridge Street, Powell Street and near St Michael's Church and the castle, are said to be impacted by the behaviour.
Dyfed Powys Police data shows 108 reported anti-social behaviour incidents in the Rheidol Ward during the past year to January 2022. This number is lower than the 146 reported incidents during the previous year.
However, some locals said they felt problems in the area were increasing.
Mr Middleton raised fears gangs from England had been brawling in the Ceredigion town, adding that people had moved away because of the problems.
"The sort of people who are coming here with these problems, what follows them is the organised gangs who supply the drugs," he said.
"There's been a number of instances where a fight took place between rival gangs from the midlands, apparently, who were fighting over a turf war."
Mr Middleton said the behaviour was "shocking", adding he feared someone would be "killed or seriously injured". "It's only a matter of time", he added.
Residents were dealing with "no end of problems" and those with drug problems were not getting the help they needed, Mr Middleton said.
"They are just being, for want of a better word, dumped in Aberystwyth in bedsits and flats," he said.
"The services are not here to help them. The local doctor surgeries, chemists, the local A&E department, the police, social services, they are not geared up for this high number of people."
Tonwen Edwards, 79, said the police were called to her home after her door was "kicked in", leaving her feeling unsafe.
She said while police were seen in their vans, she did not see officers patrolling the area.
"We need the police to walk around," she said, adding: "They're going around at the wrong times. I mean, seven o'clock at night, you wouldn't expect to have your door kicked in."
Ms Edwards wrote to Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, raising concerns over a lack of CCTV in residential areas where antisocial behaviour was taking place.
Mr Llywelyn said that 155 cameras had been installed in 25 towns across the force area and a constable appointed to serve Aberystwyth town centre.
Another resident, Laurence Akerman, said burglars had tried to break into his home three times, causing nearly £1,000 of damage.
He said there had been numerous drugs raids close to where he lived, and a number of violent incidents, including a stabbing and mass brawl.
Neighbours had stayed with him for days at a time because they were too scared to go home, he added.
He said he believed many of the problems could be solved if politicians and agencies worked together.
"A house around there is full of youngsters who've got real problems," he said.
"Nobody's helping these youngsters, nobody's helping to sort their lives and situations."
Forty residents held a public meeting about the anti-social behaviour. Police and Ceredigion Council representatives were invited but neither came.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was listening to the residents' concerns.
"The issues raised require a partnership response, and we are working closely with our partners to resolve and combat them, and find long term solutions," a spokesman said.
Dyfed-Powys Police's chief constable, Richard Lewis, said the force took the community's concerns very seriously.
While Mr Llywelyn said he had" received confirmation that the police have increased their presence in the designated areas with the aim of providing further reassurance to the community".
"This new role was developed to target any ongoing issues in the town and prevent problems," he said.
Ceredigion council said it understood people's frustrations and encouraged residents to call the police about crime and anti-social behaviour "however small".
A spokesman said: "Ceredigion County Council continues to work with the police, as part of a multi-agency problem-solving group."