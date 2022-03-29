Anglesey: Orthios eco park placed into administration
- Published
The company behind a £1bn eco park on Anglesey has been placed into administration, sparking fears over job losses.
Orthios, based at the former Anglesey Aluminium site, confirmed their main private investor has decided to put the business into administration.
Local MP Virginia Crosbie said she feared 120 staff may have lost their jobs.
Plans for the large biomass plant and eco park were revealed in 2016.
Ynys Mon MS Rhun ap Iorwerth has written to the company and the Welsh government to seek reassurances and help for workers.