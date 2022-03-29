Gwynedd wildfire: Teenager and man, aged 20, arrested
A teenager and a man have been arrested for on suspicion of arson after a large grassfire.
A 14-year-old boy, and a man, aged 20, were arrested following the fire in Tanygrisiau, Gwynedd, on Sunday.
Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze, which was eventually brought under control.
North Wales Police said both men had since been released, with enquiries ongoing.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they continued to deal with high levels of demand after numerous wildfires across Gwynedd and Conwy county in recent days.
This includes in Rhiw, Mynydd Nefyn, Trawsfynydd, Llyn Celyn, and Betws Y Coed.
On Tuesday, firefighters were still tackling fires in Maentwrog and Aberdeunant.