Llandudno: Man charged with arson after house fire
- Published
A 40-year-old man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a house fire.
Emergency services were called to a blaze at a property on Ffordd Dewi in Llandudno, Conwy, on Thursday night.
No-one was harmed in the fire although one property was extensively damaged, North Wales Police said.
The force is not looking for any other suspects after the "isolated incident". The man was remanded into custody to appear at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.