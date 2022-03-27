Loughor: Motorcyclist air-lifted to hospital after crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has been air-lifted to hospital following a crash near Swansea.
A motorbike and car collided along the A484 near the Loughor Bridge at about 12:00 BST on Sunday.
The 55-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
His condition is still unknown and the road remained closed between the B4297 Yspitty and A4240 Loughor junctions.
Swansea council said the road was likely to remain closed for a number of hours.