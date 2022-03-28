Lowry painting of Merthyr Tydfil synagogue sells for £277,000
- Published
A painting by LS Lowry showing a distinctive Welsh building has sold at auction for £277,000.
Christie's auction house had set a guide price of up to £180,000 for the picture of the former Victorian synagogue at Merthyr Tydfil.
The Foundation for Jewish Heritage bought the building in 2019 amid plans to turn it into a heritage centre.
"We were not aware of this Lowry painting and are excited that it has come to light," said boss Michael Mail.
The neo-gothic building was listed in 1978 but it ceased to function as a synagogue in 1983 due to a dwindling congregation.
It was later used as a Christian centre and a gym, but it closed its doors on Bryntirion Road in 2004.
The foundation, which bought it in 2019, has submitted a bid to the National Lottery Heritage Fund for a grant to renovate and reopen the building.
Mr Mail said: "It is wonderful to think that the synagogue, and Merthyr, is part of LS Lowry's body of work and that his famous matchstick characters include Merthyr's very own, captured admiring the synagogue.
"We are hoping to establish who the new owner of the painting is so we can introduce ourselves and our project."
Christie's said places of worship featured in Lowry's paintings and drawings repeatedly throughout his career.
The painting of the synagogue is dated 1960.
"Lowry encountered this building on a visit to Wales, probably with his friend and patron, Monty Bloom, and it is an accurate depiction of the synagogue at Merthyr Tydfil," the auction house said.
"In recent times this Grade II listed building from 1877 has been preserved as a Welsh Jewish Heritage Centre, having been identified as among the most important 16 synagogues at risk in Europe."