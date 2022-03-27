Llandovery rave: Up to 400 at 'unlawful' quarry gathering
- Published
Police have been given special powers to deal with an overnight rave attended by up to 400 people in a quarry.
Dyfed-Powys Police have set up vehicle checkpoints within a five-mile radius of the site at Halfway Forestry, near Llandovery.
People have come from areas such as Devon and Gloucestershire for the "unlawful gathering", said the force.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested after failing a drug swipe as he was trying to enter the site.
Police were alerted by concerned residents during the early hours of Sunday.
An order has been imposed under Section 63 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 which gives officers powers to remove persons attending or preparing for a rave.
The force said "safety considerations surrounding breaking up the event were paramount, and a policy of containment and disrupting any further vehicles and people entering has been instigated".
"Social media was used to disclose the location at the last possible minute in order to prevent law enforcement taking preventative measures," said Insp Dawn Fencott-Price.
"We are really grateful to local residents for quickly reporting their concerns and allowing officers to take a practical approach to dealing with it," she added.
"Our priority is to keep the area safe and end the unlawful gathering in a timely and peaceful manner."
The force said it had a "well-rehearsed strategy" for dealing with illegal raves and unlicensed music events.