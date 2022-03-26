Bangor: Man, 18, arrested after racial incident video shared online
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a "distressing" racial incident in a north Wales nightclub.
Police are investigating a hate-related crime at Cube nightclub in Bangor, Gwynedd, on Friday.
North Wales Police said it was made aware of the incident by a member of the public who had seen a video recording shared on social media.
The force has also urged the public to ask social media companies to remove the material.
Officers have since spoken with the victim and have appealed for information.
"I'd like to reassure the public that a full investigation into this matter is currently underway," said Sgt Dan Dent.
"Incidents of this nature are rare in Bangor, but the video footage that was brought to our attention is distressing.
"I would urge anyone else who sees the footage circulated online to report it to the relevant social media company and to request its removal."